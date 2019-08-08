News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Villa boss thrilled as McGinn signs long-term deal

Villa boss thrilled as McGinn signs long-term deal
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has praised John McGinn after the midfielder penned a new deal.

The 23-year-old signed a fresh five-year contract on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at Tottenham.

McGinn scored and was man of the match in May’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship play-off final victory over Derby which ended Villa’s three-year top-flight exile.

Smith said: “He has been very important for the club over the last season, integral to us getting promoted last season.

“He won Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year. He merited that contract and we want to keep the best players at Aston Villa.

“He is one of them, along with Jack Grealish who has a long-term contract.

“John, I feel, we can develop further and he is really looking forward to the season. He has earned it.”

McGinn scored seven goals in all competitions and made 44 appearances after signing from Hibs for £2.75million.

He added: “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term.”

Smith confirmed their £130million spending spree was over and is happy with his forward line after the £22million club-record signing of Wesley from Club Brugge.

He said: “Yeah, we brought Wesley in, we have (Jonathan) Kodjia and (Keinan) Davis and Jota, Trezzy (Trezeguet) and (Anwar) El Ghazi, the way we played there are goals all over the pitch.

“There are a number of players who can score goals. We also have January to go and use funds if we need it.”

Ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, club captain James Chester is out with a hamstring problem.

Summer buy from Manchester City Douglas Luiz is available after earning a work permit while Wesley, Matt Targett, Jota, Ezri Konsa and Trezeguet could all make their debuts.

- Press Association

More on this topic

West Brom sign striker Austin from SouthamptonWest Brom sign striker Austin from Southampton

FAI to honour Meath teenager Mikey Leddy ahead of EURO 2020 qualifierFAI to honour Meath teenager Mikey Leddy ahead of EURO 2020 qualifier

Helter skelter installed inside cathedral to give visitors better view of roofHelter skelter installed inside cathedral to give visitors better view of roof

Brighton sign Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on season-long loanBrighton sign Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on season-long loan

Dean SmithJohn McGinnPremier LeagueAston Villa

More in this Section

Jean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against ItalyJean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against Italy

Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last seasonManuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last season

Newcastle weigh up Carroll returnNewcastle weigh up Carroll return

'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »