VIDEO: Liverpool fans chant about defender Virgil van Dijk is brilliant

Liverpool fans took over Paris last night ahead of the soccer team's clash against French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans were feeling optimistic before the match and were hopeful that defender Virgil van Dijk would help keep the team in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

What better way to hype up van Dijk than to make a chant?

Safe to say, the fans get an A+ for creativity and enthusiasm.

Sung to the tune of Dirty Old Town by The Pogues, guitarist Jamie Webster had fans singing at the top of their lungs.

Here's how the lyrics go.

He’s our centre half, he’s our number four, Watch him defend and we watch him score.He can pass the ball, calm as you like, he’s Virgil Van Dijk, he’s Virgil Van Dijk.”

Although the game didn't go Jurgen Klopp’s way, we have to give credit to the fans for keeping up their spirits.

Van Dijk wasn't happy with his performance last night and admitted he has to learn from his mistakes.

This comes after the Holland defender's half-clearance led to Paris St Germain’s crucial opening goal to pave the way for the hosts’ 2-1 victory and leave Jurgen Klopp’s side facing a must-win encounter at home to Napoli if they are to progress to the knockout stage.

Here's hoping van Dijk's spirits will be raised after his performance once he sees the video.

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.