Home»sport

VIDEO: Copa Libertadores final delayed after Boca bus attacked by rival fans

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 09:15 PM

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors has been delayed after River fans attacked the Boca bus as it arrived at the stadium.

Television footage showed River supporters hurling objects at the bus as it made its way to the El Monumental stadium ahead of tonight’s second leg.

According to reports in Argentina, Boca players suffered cuts from the glass from broken windows and were also taken ill due to the effects of tear gas used by the police to disperse the crowds.

A number of players, including Boca’s former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, were reportedly suffering from dizziness and vomiting and being treated by club doctors. Footage apparently from inside the Boca dressing room showed the players groggy and disorientated.

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, announced in a tweet that the final would be postponed to 6.20pm local time (9.20pm Irish time) as a result of the violence.

The final is finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg two weeks ago.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

SportSoccerBoca JuniorsCopa LibertadoresRiver Plate

More in this Section

Late Volland double gives Leverkusen victory over Stuttgart

Mouth watering ties dominate All-Ireland League action; Div 1A & 1B previews

Australia without Pocock, Beale and Ashley-Cooper for Twickenham clash

Mick McCarthy agrees deal to take over as Ireland boss


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »