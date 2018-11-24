VIDEO: Copa Libertadores final delayed after Boca bus attacked by rival fans

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors has been delayed after River fans attacked the Boca bus as it arrived at the stadium.

Television footage showed River supporters hurling objects at the bus as it made its way to the El Monumental stadium ahead of tonight’s second leg.

The #CopaLibertadores2018 final has been delayed after this attack on the #Boca Juniors team bus by River fans. pic.twitter.com/I8zcQbnRhg— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 24, 2018

According to reports in Argentina, Boca players suffered cuts from the glass from broken windows and were also taken ill due to the effects of tear gas used by the police to disperse the crowds.

Video shows Boca Juniors bus from inside during the attack. pic.twitter.com/d4CDJWylLO— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018

A number of players, including Boca’s former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, were reportedly suffering from dizziness and vomiting and being treated by club doctors. Footage apparently from inside the Boca dressing room showed the players groggy and disorientated.

The atmosphere inside the Boca Juniors changing room. Players seem visible upset. It will be amazing if they manage to step onto the pitch let alone give River Plate a game worthy of the event. #CopaLibertadores pic.twitter.com/ZhNgU8ojWT— R1Finesse (@R1Finesse) November 24, 2018

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, announced in a tweet that the final would be postponed to 6.20pm local time (9.20pm Irish time) as a result of the violence.

The final is finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg two weeks ago.

- Press Association