Victor Lindelof leaves it late to rescue draw for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start may have come to an end but Manchester United’s storming two-goal comeback at the death against Burnley meant all was not lost.

Most onlookers expected the Norwegian to comfortably seal a ninth straight win in all competitions – and a record-breaking seventh at the start of a Premier League reign – but Sean Dyche’s men had other ideas.

Solskjaer’s United had not so much as gone behind before Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley, who were dreaming of a first win at Old Trafford since 1962 until Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof sealed a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The overriding feeling was frustration for both sides at full-time, but this could prove a valuable point for a United side who were for so long frustrated by an organised side backed up by in-form goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

An Andreas Pereira mistake allowed Barnes to smash the visitors ahead in the 51st minute and, after dealing with a deluge of attacks, Wood appeared to put the game out of reach.

But that 81st-minute goal was far from the last act.

Pogba fired home a spot-kick with three minutes remaining and Lindelof struck in stoppage time in a comeback the watching Sir Alex Ferguson would have been proud of.

