Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family arrive at Leicester to pay their respects

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha laid a floral tribute at the King Power Stadium after the tragic death of his father and the club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

He was joined by his mother and Vichai’s wife Aimon at the ground on Monday morning.

The 60-year-old Thai billionaire was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha pays tribute to his father (Mike Egerton/PA)

Club officials, including director of football Jon Rudkin and chief executive Susan Whelan, also attended as they viewed the floral tributes and the family laid their own.

The president of the Thai FA, Somyot Poompanmoung and his wife, Potjaman Poompamoung, were also among the group, while various personalities from sport and showbiz – including Kasabian signer Tom Meighan – also arrived.

A devastated Kasper Schmeichel posted an emotional tributes to the man who “changed football forever.”

Denmark international goalkeeper Schmeichel, who was reported to have witnessed the accident, thanked Srivaddhanaprabha for making his football dreams come true in an emotional post on his Instagram account.

“Dear Mr Chairman. I cannot believe this is happening. I am so totally devastated and heartbroken. I just cannot believe what I saw last night. It just doesn’t seem real,” he wrote.

“It is difficult to put into words how much you meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester. Never have I ever come across a man like you. So hard working, so passionate, so kind and so generous in the extreme.

“You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible. You literally made my dreams come true.

“We now have a responsibility as a club, as players and fans to honour you. From knowing you we do this by being the family you created.”

Thousands of tributes have been left at the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lambert said: “It’s not just the football club, it’s the whole of Leicester. It’s incredible what he (Vichai) did for everyone and it’s still incredibly shocking. I was in the city this morning and I wanted to come down and pay my respects like everyone else.

“He did it right. He embraced everything, he embraced the city and they embraced him. The two bounced off each other. His ownership wasn’t just football. It was a human thing as well.

“Others have died as well and it’s horrific, it’s absolutely tragic.”- Press Association