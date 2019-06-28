News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘Very happy’ Llorente unveiled by Atletico as Rodri exit appears to draw nearer

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Marcos Llorente has pledged his full commitment to Atletico Madrid – after his move from city rivals Real appeared to nudge Rodri towards the exit door.

Llorente’s move last week for a reported €40m saw him follow his father Paco Llorente Gento in moving between the Madrid giants.

After five years of sporadic first-team appearances in all white, the 24-year-old is switching to red and white stripes – although the more interesting detail of his new shirt is perhaps the number 14 on the back, worn up to now by fellow midfielder Rodri who is a widely reported target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

“I wear it naturally,” Llorente told Marca. “I know (moving from Real to Atletico) doesn’t happen often but it was the best thing for me and I’m happy and glad to be here.

“I’m coming with hard work and commitment to help the team when I need to and fight together for this shirt.

“My family and I believed this was going to be the best thing for me. I’m very happy and excited, my family and I can’t wait to get started.”

Diego Simeone is Llorente’s new manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Diego Simeone is Llorente’s new manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Llorente admitted Atleti coach Diego Simeone was a major draw for him.

“He has spoken to me, he welcomed me and showed his confidence in me,” he said.

“There’s not much I can say (about him) that you don’t know already. He’s a coach with a winning mentality and a great ability to get this across to his players.

“I love the idea of working with him. It was his character as much as the club’s project that attracted me and I didn’t think twice about coming.

“I was sure that I wanted to come to an ambitious project and to a place that had confidence in me and gambled to get me, those two things are here.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Council re-opens Dublin beaches after water is given all-clear

Cipriani called up to England World Cup training camp

Nokia backs away from chief after scathing interview on Huawei

Tesla says car fire in China caused by failed battery module

Marcos LlorenteRodriSpanish La LigaAtletico Madrid

More in this Section

Magees hit last four in European Games with super win in Minsk

5 Tour de France talking points

Brazil reach semi-final after penalty shoot-out win over Paraguay

English and Egan pipped for European Games medals in Minsk


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »