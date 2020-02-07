News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vertonghen’s agent insists defender remains committed to Tottenham

By Press Association
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 11:02 AM

Defender Jan Vertonghen remains “very committed” to Tottenham, according to his agent.

The 32-year-old Belgian is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move away from the north London club.

Vertonghen appeared to look frustrated after being substituted during the second half of the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Southampton.

The defender’s agent Tom De Mul, though, played down suggestions his client was unhappy at the club which he joined from Ajax during 2012.

De Mul said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “He is feeling better now. His reaction had nothing to do with his future.

“He was just disappointed when he got subbed off. Unhappy about his performance and the team’s performance in the first hour.”

De Mul maintained Vertonghen was very much focused on helping Jose Mourinho’s men finish the campaign in style.

“Jan still wants to achieve great things with Spurs. He wants to qualify for the Europa or Champions League, to win the FA Cup,” De Mul said.

“He is 32, but still very ambitious. He is focused. He still has so many targets. The Euros are a super important goal too.

“It’s what I admire in Jan. He wants to play at the top level as long as possible. He is very still hungry.”

De Mul added Vertonghen was “still super happy at Spurs” and loved living in the capital.

“He is still very committed. There’s a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That’s logical after eight seasons. There is a connection,” De Mul said.

“We haven’t reached an agreement (on a contract extension) as yet, but we don’t rule out anything.

“There is interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door’s still open.”

Tottenham announced on Friday morning Troy Parrott has signed a new contract until 2023.

Parrott, 18, came through the club’s youth ranks and has made two competitive first team appearances, including his Premier League debut against Burnley on December 7.

The Dublin-born forward was handed his senior international cap for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly win against New Zealand during November.

