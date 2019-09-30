News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen refused to be drawn on his contract negotiations ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The Belgium international, 32, is in the final year of his deal and was absent from the line-up early in the season as rumours lingered of a move overseas.

Vertonghen said: “I would prefer not to go too deep into that but there is always some movement.

Vertonghen, right, battles for possession with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Vertonghen, right, battles for possession with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I am very ambitious, I feel like I have a couple of good years left in me. I hope I can help the team.

“It is my eighth season here, I have had a great past and I am feeling great in every single way here, that is all I want to say on that.”

Vertonghen also played down rumours of dressing room unrest, with the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen also the subjects of recurring transfer speculation while manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke last week of having “an unsettled squad” with “different agendas”.

Vertonghen, who helped 10-man Spurs beat Southampton 2-1 at the weekend, said: “I am not going too much into that, the mood at this point is good.

“It was a good win on Saturday, we showed who we really are.”

Pochettino insisted Vertonghen remains an “important” figure for Spurs.

“I am open to everything, but that is a dealing between the club, him and his agent. Let’s see what happens,” he said of the contract negotiations.

“Jan is always an important part of my project. That feeling isn’t going to change.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Guardiola hopes City can ‘seduce’ fans to fall in love with Champions LeagueGuardiola hopes City can ‘seduce’ fans to fall in love with Champions League

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Fabianski injury blow for HammersFabianski injury blow for Hammers

Steve Bruce retains full support of Newcastle owner Mike AshleySteve Bruce retains full support of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Jan VertonghenMauricio PochettinoUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this weekNo decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »