News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Vardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – Rodgers

Vardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – Rodgers
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 12:52 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits Jamie Vardy would relish scoring his first goal of the season against Sheffield United.

The 32-year-old scored 18 Premier League goals last season but has yet to get off the mark in the opening two matches of this campaign.

It is no secret that Vardy has never lost his love for Sheffield Wednesday despite being released by the Owls at the age of 16.

On Saturday, Vardy will be looking to get off the mark when he returns to his hometown as Leicester take on the Blades at Bramall

Lane.

Rodgers said: “I’m sure he would love to go back to Sheffield and open his account, I hope so.

“He’s gone close on a few occasions. It’s only a matter of time and he’s a top class operator at this level.

“You can sense the fear when he’s in front of goal and running towards goal and if he just keeps getting into those areas then the goals will come for him. I see that in training and in matches.”

Summer signing Ayoze Perez, who moved to the King Power Stadium from Newcastle for a reported fee of £30million, is another forward yet to find the back of the net at this early stage of the season.

But as with Vardy, Rodgers remains convinced the goals will come for the Spaniard and he is happy with his contribution thus far.

“He can play outside and inside but his instinct is to be in the box. You normally find that with players, whether they are central or wide, they usually end up in there. That was the idea in bringing him in,” said Rodgers.

“He’s settled into the club well and his goals will come. He was unfortunate a couple of times against Chelsea but he has that instinct to get in there to score and that’s what’s important. Come the end of the season, I’m sure he will have a really good goals tally.

“But we can never just rely on one player and you have to remember we have played two really tough games against Wolves and Chelsea and they have been tight. We have had chances in those games but we haven’t taken them but I’m sure a the season goes on we will take them.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss gameMick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss game

Steve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle playersSteve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle players

Bury bidder Norman Smurthwaite believes it is too late to save the ShakersBury bidder Norman Smurthwaite believes it is too late to save the Shakers

Sheffield United boss Wilder has ‘nothing but respect’ for Owls fan VardySheffield United boss Wilder has ‘nothing but respect’ for Owls fan Vardy

Ayoze PerezJamie VardyPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »