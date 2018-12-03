NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Vardy a doubt for Leicester’s reunion with Ranieri

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 05:38 PM

Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Leicester’s reunion with Claudio Ranieri at Fulham.

The striker is still nursing a groin injury and came off in the 72nd minute of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Watford.

The Foxes go to Fulham on Wednesday and face 2016 title winner Ranieri for the first time since he was sacked in February 2017.

But boss Claude Puel admitted he does not know if five-goal Vardy will be fit for the Craven Cottage trip.

He said: “We will see. I don’t know for the moment. He felt something and we will discuss with the medical staff.

“I don’t know my starting team because I have some problems with different players. We will see tomorrow.

“I cannot say the players with the problem but I cannot know my starting players in two days.

I don’t know (if he will need surgery). It is a balance to know his feeling. Tomorrow will be another day, it will be for Jamie and other players.

“I don’t know who will be available for this important game. Other players must be ready in their minds to play and replace another team-mate.”

Harry Maguire has returned to training after a knee injury but is unlikely to feature while Wes Morgan appeared to be struggling with a problem against Watford.

Fulham, who lost 2-0 at Chelsea on Sunday, are bottom of the Premier League having replaced Slavisa Jokanovic with Ranieri last month.

The Italian won a shock title with Leicester in 2016 and Puel knows the qualities Ranieri has.

“We cannot forget what he bring to the club,” he said.

“We will play a tough game not just because he is the manager but Fulham played very well against Chelsea and Southampton.

“We need to be aware and be careful of this team because they play very well. It will be a good feeling for Claudio and the quality of his team at this moment.”

- Press Association


