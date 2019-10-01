News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

VAR the big winner after drab Old Trafford draw

VAR the big winner after drab Old Trafford draw
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:18 AM

VAR was the big winner at Old Trafford after Manchester United and Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay fired the hosts ahead with a stunning strike on the stroke of half-time, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could only watch on in horror as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 58th-minute effort was eventually given.

Initially the linesman flagged for offside, but the Arsenal striker played to the whistle and found the net for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Referee Kevin Friend went to VAR and, after a slight delay, Aubameyang was shown to be at least a couple of yards offside when Bukayo Saka found his team-mate.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were both in agreement VAR was used at its best for Arsenal’s goal at Old Trafford.

“You play until the whistle,” former United captain Keane insisted. “You would be critical of the United back four because every player is in the wrong position, but give Arsenal credit, it’s a lovely finish.”

Carragher said: “VAR has been a massive debate all season, it has split the footballing world, but that was VAR at its best.”

Michael Owen tweeted: “That’s why we have VAR. Imagine if that had been given offside. He was miles on – right in front of the linesman.”

“Now that is exactly what VAR is for: the absolute howler,” tweeted Gary Lineker.

Matt Le Tissier said: “And that’s why you need VAR, an awful linesman decision. Three yards on.”

The intervention of VAR means it is now two wins in 12 Premier League games for Solskjaer, but Keane backed his former team-mate.

He concluded: “They have given Ole the job so support him and let him get on with it. They need to support him in the transfer window.

“Are there more tough days ahead? You bet, but they have young players who are learning, they will get some players back soon and you need more from Paul Pogba.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Blackburn duo called up as Ireland face defensive crisis for Euro 2020 qualifiersBlackburn duo called up as Ireland face defensive crisis for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Aubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up a point at Manchester UnitedAubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up a point at Manchester United

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo ZagrebThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb

Cardiff told to pay Nantes €6m for Sala transferCardiff told to pay Nantes €6m for Sala transfer


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ArsenalDavid De GeaManchester UnitedPierre-Emerick AubameyangPremier LeagueScott McTominayMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mo Farah speaks out after former coach Alberto Salazar is bannedMo Farah speaks out after former coach Alberto Salazar is banned

Defence coach Taylor warns Scotland to avoid World Cup crisis against RussiaDefence coach Taylor warns Scotland to avoid World Cup crisis against Russia

Murray beats Berrettini to reach China Open second roundMurray beats Berrettini to reach China Open second round

England must be ‘ultra disciplined’ in observing offside line, says George FordEngland must be ‘ultra disciplined’ in observing offside line, says George Ford


Lifestyle

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who doesn’t know whether to divorce her husband or give him another chance.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband has cheated twice – can I trust him again?’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »