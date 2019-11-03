VAR should rescind Son’s red card after Gomes injury – Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Son Heung-min had no intention of injuring Andre Gomes and believes VAR should rescind the forward’s red card in the 1-1 draw at Everton.

The Portugal international sustained a potentially season-ending injury after his lower right leg appeared to be seriously displaced after he fell awkwardly after being clipped by his opponent.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially issued a yellow card but subsequently followed it up with a red.

In a statement, the Premier League explained the change, saying: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.” Andre Gomes’ right ankle was seemingly at right angles to his shin following the challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

However, Pochettino felt the video should have actually exonerated his player of serious blame and did not rule out an appeal.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” said the Spurs boss.

“In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was yellow card but the VAR changed the decision. It is the latest example of it being not clear.

“VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action not what happened after.

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to @aftgomes. pic.twitter.com/ZOYpM3ylDq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2019

“We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and to his family in this tough moment. We want to send, on behalf of the squad, our best wishes.”

There appeared to be no ill will between the teams afterwards with Pochettino revealing Everton’s club captain Seamus Coleman, who was out for a year after suffering a similarly-horrific double-fracture of his lower leg in March 2017, spoke to the distraught Son afterwards.

“The players from Everton were fantastic. The captain came to the dressing room to console Son,” said the Argentinian.

“I want to say thank you to the players and Coleman, who came in on behalf of the squad of Everton.”

The injury overshadowed the game in which Toffees substitute Cenk Tosun equalised following Dele Alli’s first away league goal since January in the eight of 12 minutes of added on time.

“Everybody is sad inside. Some players, they nearly cried,” said Tosun, who had been on the pitch just 10 minutes.

“He was in shock, his eyes were open so big. He was like crying, shouting and screaming.

“I just tried to hold him and speak to him. I tried to tell him to stay calm. We couldn’t understand him.”

Everton boss Marco Silva praised his players for their response to the sickening setback.

“It was a really tough moment for us, forgetting the game and the result, with what has happened with Andre,” he said.

“Our players now, they are sad, a tough moment for us in our dressing room and for Andre, but the spirit we showed after that moment on the pitch I think is a good answer for you.

“What I can tell you is he will have all the support he needs from ourselves.

“He is seriously injured but I am 100 per cent sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man, because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional.

“And I have to be fair: of course it was a strong tackle but I am 100 per cent sure Son didn’t do it with the intention to do something bad to Andre.”