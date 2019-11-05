News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

VAR rules out Chelsea winner in eight-goal thriller against nine-man Ajax

VAR rules out Chelsea winner in eight-goal thriller against nine-man Ajax
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 10:06 PM

Chelsea came from three goals down to snatch a 4-4 draw from a roller-coaster Champions League encounter with Ajax.

Frank Lampard’s side scored two own-goals and two penalties while Ajax had two players sent off on a chaotic night at Stamford Bridge.

Having trailed 4-1, the Blues battled back to level the scores and then Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had scored a winner, only for VAR to step in.

VAR rules out Chelsea winner in eight-goal thriller against nine-man Ajax

Nevertheless, a point from a breathless match keeps Chelsea firmly in the race to qualify from Group H.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win in Amsterdam last month had put them in control of the group but Ajax looked set to wrest it back following a lightning start.

Ajax fans were barred from attending following crowd trouble during their win over Valencia, although that did not stop hundreds from travelling to west London anyway.

The few that did make it in were celebrating inside two minutes, only to be silenced 60 seconds later in a breakneck opening.

VAR rules out Chelsea winner in eight-goal thriller against nine-man Ajax

Ziyech’s swirling free-kick flew over Kepa and hit the inside of the post, before smacking the Brazilian keeper full in the face and bouncing into the net.

It was a freakish goal but Ziyech’s delivery was superb, and for the third time in little more than half an hour Chelsea’s inability to defend crosses had cost them.

Things got even bleaker for the Blues 10 minutes into the second half. Ziyech found Donny Van de Beek in the area and the midfielder was given the time and space to turn and fizz a low shot past Kepa.

VAR rules out Chelsea winner in eight-goal thriller against nine-man Ajax

Chelsea reduced the deficit to two again when Pulisic’s cross was prodded towards goal by Abraham and Azpilicueta made sure at the far post.

Then in another crazy 60 seconds Daley Blind was shown a second yellow card for fouling Abraham and Joel Veltman followed him down the tunnel for handling Callum Hudson-Odoi’s shot.

Stamford Bridge was rocking as Jorginho rolled in his second penalty of the night, and it was pandemonium moments later when sub Reece James lashed home from a corner to equalise.

VAR then ruled out Azpilicueta’s dramatic late ‘winner’, spotting a handball among the pinball in the Ajax box, and visiting keeper Andre Onana denied Michy Batshuayi at the death as the Dutch champions held on.

READ MORE

Guardiola borrows phrase from Klopp as he bids to draw line under Mane row

More on this topic

Pressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague drawPressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague draw

Sloppy Liverpool warm up for Man City showdown by edging out GenkSloppy Liverpool warm up for Man City showdown by edging out Genk

Valverde keen for Barcelona to move on from criticism after Levante defeatValverde keen for Barcelona to move on from criticism after Levante defeat

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

soccerfootballChampions LeagueChelseaAjaxTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Troy Parrott in line for Denmark auditionTroy Parrott in line for Denmark audition

From Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chatsFrom Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chats

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling caseDutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling case


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »