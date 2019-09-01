News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

VAR from perfect as checking system creates major talking points once again

VAR from perfect as checking system creates major talking points once again
By Press Association
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 10:06 PM

The use – or in some cases non-use – of the VAR system created some major talking points in the Premier League over the weekend. Here, PA looks at some of the controversies.

Grealish booked for diving

One of the biggest controversies did not actually involve the VAR, with much frustration around the fact it could not be used to resolve a rumpus at Selhurst Park. Aston Villa’s Henri Lansbury was denied a last-gasp equaliser against Crystal Palace because referee Kevin Friend adjudged Jack Grealish to have dived in the build-up. Villa were furious and the decision has been widely criticised by pundits. To compound matters, Friend’s use of the whistle to stop play after the alleged dive meant that, under current regulations, VAR could not be used to review the goal.

Newcastle get lucky

Schar’s strike against Watford was allowed to stand despite a handball in the build-up (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Schar’s strike against Watford was allowed to stand despite a handball in the build-up (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A fortnight ago Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus was denied a late winner against Tottenham after VAR ruled the ball had struck Aymeric Laporte’s arm before falling to the Brazilian. Even if accidental, under new rules this season, the goal had to be disallowed. Laporte’s handball was missed by the referee at the time and only spotted by an eagle-eyed VAR. Fortunately for Newcastle, their VAR at the weekend was not so vigilant. Replays showed an accidental handball by Isaac Hayden just before Fabian Schar scored the Magpies’ equaliser against Watford at St James’ Park.

Tielemans escapes red card

Tielemans escaped punishment after a challenge on Callum Wilson (Tim Goode/PA)
Tielemans escaped punishment after a challenge on Callum Wilson (Tim Goode/PA)

Youri Tielemans was on target in Leicester’s victory over Bournemouth but was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch at the King Power Stadium after a bad challenge on Callum Wilson. The Belgian went in late on the Cherries striker, catching him on the ankle. The tackle was reviewed by VAR but Tielemans was not punished.

No penalty for West Ham

Haller was denied a penalty against Norwich (John Walton/PA)
Haller was denied a penalty against Norwich (John Walton/PA)

Sebastian Haller scored in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Norwich and probably should have had a penalty after being brought down by Tom Trybull. Referee Paul Tierney waved play on and, despite replays showing contact, VAR did not deem it a clear and obvious error.

Farke raises issues

Norwich boss Farke had complaints after the game at West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich boss Farke had complaints after the game at West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich boss Daniel Farke also had complaints about VAR at the London Stadium, saying the system did not work well in this game. Farke was angered that Haller was not punished for a heavy tackle on Christoph Zimmerman, who was hurt and consequently unable to prevent a West Ham goal. He also felt Andriy Yarmolenko should have been punished in another incident involving Trybull.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rodgers backs Maddison to prove his worth to England bossRodgers backs Maddison to prove his worth to England boss

Harry Maguire: Manchester United need to find their swaggerHarry Maguire: Manchester United need to find their swagger

Heaton backs England new boy Tyrone Mings to make a big impressionHeaton backs England new boy Tyrone Mings to make a big impression

Robertson: Liverpool would be lost without world-class FirminoRobertson: Liverpool would be lost without world-class Firmino

Fabian ScharfootballJack GrealishVARYouri TielemansPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

US Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third roundUS Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third round

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thrillerNapoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thriller

Edwards retains title after opponent hit him while on one kneeEdwards retains title after opponent hit him while on one knee

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loanChelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan


Lifestyle

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

Five things too look out for the week ahead with Des O'DriscollFive things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »