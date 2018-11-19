Van Dijk secures Holland's place in Nations League finals

Holland secured a place in the Nations League Finals at France's expense as a dramatic late fightback saw Ronald Koeman's men draw 2-2 against Germany in Gelsenkirchen.

The Dutch sealed the point they needed to move above the French and claim top spot in Group A1 thanks to Virgil Van Dijk's 90th-minute strike, which came five minutes after Quincy Promes had scored the visitors' first.

Already-relegated Germany had gone 2-0 up early on at Schalke's Veltins Arena, with Timo Werner and Leroy Sane netting in the ninth and 19th minute respectively.

Holland will now join England, Portugal and Switzerland at next summer's finals.

Having threatened in the opening minute as Thilo Kehrer struck wide, Germany grabbed the lead soon after through a fine finish from Werner.

Toni Kroos' pass was flicked towards Werner by Serge Gnabry and the RB Leipzig forward took a touch with his head before lashing into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards out.

The hosts continued to apply pressure and their advantage was doubled when Sane latched on to a lovely lofted ball from Kroos and sent a shot past Jasper Cillessen via a deflection off Kenny Tete.

The closest Holland went to hitting back in the first half came just after the half-hour mark as Daley Blind's cross was headed by Niklas Sule on to the roof of his own net.

Six minutes later Germany were back on the front foot, with Gnabry heading wide from Nico Schulz's cross.

The visitors then suffered a further blow just before the interval as Ryan Babel was forced off injured, debutant Javairo Dilrosun coming on to replace him.

The opening stages of the second half saw Cillessen deal with a rising Werner strike and Manuel Neuer gather a Promes effort.

Werner, pursued by Tete, then dragged a shot wide, shortly before Germany boss Joachim Low brought on Thomas Muller for his 100th cap.

Memphis Depay's strike went behind off Neuer's foot in the 78th minute and Dutch hopes were then raised as Promes curled an excellent shot in.

After Kehrer subsequently blew a good chance at the other end, Van Dijk then produced a dramatic equaliser, volleying in when the ball came his way following a cross by substitute Tonny Vilhena.