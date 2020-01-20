News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Van Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvement

Van Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvement
By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 10:33 PM

Virgil Van Dijk insists he and centre-back partner Joe Gomez cannot take all the credit for Liverpool’s recent defensive improvement.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, which extended the Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points with a match in hand, was the seventh successive clean sheet in all competitions.

Van Dijk and Gomez featured in six of those matches, the pair missing the FA Cup win over Everton, and since Gomez came into the team as a regular starter on December 14 their record is eight clean sheets in nine games.

However, the Holland captain said praise had to be shared around.

“Everyone is involved in that. We have a fantastic goalkeeper, the full-backs doing their job, our midfielders and stars obviously up front so it is a whole collective thing,” said Van Dijk.

“But obviously as a defender we are very pleased to keep clean sheets because we all know that with us if we keep a clean sheet there is a big chance to win the game so it is a good feeling.”

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 61 league matches and need just 10 more victories to lift a first title in 30 years.

But for Van Dijk and his team-mates it is just business as usual.

“We can’t deny that we are in a good situation but we don’t get carried away,” he added.

“These things don’t mean anything at the moment, only at the end of the season. Hopefully it does mean something at the end of the season.

“We all know why we are doing it. We all know why we work so hard for each other. I think the very good thing about this is that we are always trying to find a way.

“It will never be easy, we all know that, but I think the good thing is we know it is never going to be easy so you can adapt to deal with certain situations.

We have a fantastic goalkeeper, the full-backs doing their job, our midfielders and stars obviously up front so it is a whole collective thing

“Also the mentality we have we know there are going to be setbacks in games, we know there will be difficult moments in games, but if you are ready to face them it makes it a little bit easier.”

The next challenge to Liverpool’s invincibility comes at Wolves on Thursday.

“They give everyone a big test. Massive respect for them, how they play and how they are doing it at the moment,” said the Dutchman.

“Good team, fantastic manager. It is always going to be tough. They showed it against everyone already in the league. We have to be ready again.”

More on this topic

Could Liverpool celebrate the Premier League title at Everton?Could Liverpool celebrate the Premier League title at Everton?

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - The outside world can go full-on screw-loose on our behalfTerrace Talk: Liverpool - The outside world can go full-on screw-loose on our behalf

Klopp believes Liverpool have more enemies than other clubsKlopp believes Liverpool have more enemies than other clubs

Off-pitch sacrifices behind relentless Reds’ title charge – RobertsonOff-pitch sacrifices behind relentless Reds’ title charge – Robertson

Joe GomezVirgil Van DijkWolvesPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Juve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at LecceJuve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at Lecce

Messi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona bossMessi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona boss

Basketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bumpBasketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bump


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »