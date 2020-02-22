News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Van Aanholt hands Crystal Palace first win of the year

Van Aanholt hands Crystal Palace first win of the year
By Press Association
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 05:22 PM

Patrick Van Aanholt’s exquisite free kick on the stroke of half time handed Crystal Palace a first victory of 2020 with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The margin of success could have been greater had Martin Dubravka not been in top form for the Magpies, but the Eagles were able to end a run of three consecutive defeats with a dominant display at Selhurst Park.

It was their first win since Boxing Day and lifted them ahead of Newcastle, who lost in London for the second weekend in a row.

Both clubs are known for not scoring many in this season’s Premier League, but it took an excellent save from Dubravka to stop a sixth-minute opener for the hosts.

James McCarthy’s floated corner kick was met by the head of Gary Cahill, but Newcastle’s goalkeeper produced a wonderful stop to keep the score goalless.

Palace had not scored in the first half at Selhurst Park for almost six months and looked determined to end that drought, with Christian Benteke’s effort deflected over by Jamaal Lascelles on the quarter hour mark.

From the resulting corner, Scott Dann flicked on Van Aanholt’s cross, but Dubravka was there again and produced an even better finger-tip save.

Newcastle were not a completely blunt force, with Joelinton testing Vicente Guaita from long range, but it was the Eagles in the ascendancy and Benteke should have done better with Van Aanholt’s free kick in the 21st minute. Instead he headed away like a centre-back.

The chances kept on coming and Jordan Ayew was unable to make the most of several, but he did play a part in the opener right at the end of the half.

He terrorised the Magpies’ defence time and time again and was brought down by Fabian Schar in a dangerous position in the 44th minute.

Ex-Sunderland defender Van Aanholt stepped up and delighted the home faithful with a superb, curled strike around the wall and into the top corner.

Ayew and Cahill both missed great chances to extend the lead at the start of the second period, with the former hitting the outside of the post before the stand-in captain nodded wide from close range.

Newcastle briefly caused panic in the Palace area when Allan Saint-Maximin twisted one way and then went the other, but James McArthur intercepted his cut-back.

The influence of the Magpies attacker was growing and he attempted to lob Guaita from 35-yards in the 57th minute. It sailed over and normal service resumed with the Eagles on the front foot.

McCarthy made an important clearance for the hosts with 22 minutes remaining before Schar saw a deflected effort from range tipped over.

Down the other end, Ayew continued to be thwarted by his nemesis Dubravka and Bruce responded with a double substitution as Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie were brought on in the 71st minute.

It had little effect on proceedings as it finished 1-0, although only after Newcastle’s Valentino Lazaro had been sent off for bringing down Wilfried Zaha in stoppage time as the last man.

More on this topic

VAR in the spotlight again as Bournemouth go down at BurnleyVAR in the spotlight again as Bournemouth go down at Burnley

Blades’ hopes of European qualification frustrated by BrightonBlades’ hopes of European qualification frustrated by Brighton

Southampton pile pressure on Aston VillaSouthampton pile pressure on Aston Villa

Chelsea hold on to beat Spurs after more VAR controversyChelsea hold on to beat Spurs after more VAR controversy

Crystal PalaceNewcastlePatrick van AanholtPremier LeagueValentino LazaroCrystal Palace vs NewcastleSelhurst ParkTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with ItalyTalking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy

No containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss HasenhuttlNo containment plan to stop Grealish, insists Southampton boss Hasenhuttl

Jones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assaultJones backs England to stand up to Ireland's aerial assault

'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration'We've made a hell of a lot of mistakes' - Aston Villa boss Smith wants team to improve focus and concentration


Lifestyle

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

Sales of artisan sourdough bread are on the rise. It's all very well if you're happy to pay for a chewy substantial loaf but does it have any real health benefits? Áilín Quinlan talks to the expertsFlour power: The rise and rise of sourdough bread

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »