News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Valverde unsure when Messi will return for Barcelona

Valverde unsure when Messi will return for Barcelona
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Ernesto Valverde admits he does not know how long Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi as the champions look to end their poor away form at Getafe this weekend.

Messi, Barca’s all-time record goalscorer, was withdrawn at half-time of Tuesday’s 2-1  win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp due to an adductor injury.

The Argentina forward had just returned to full fitness from a calf problem and was making his first start of the season for Barca, who have had a mixed start to the campaign with three wins from six matches.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch injured during Tuesday’s game against Villarreal (Joan Monfort/AP)
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch injured during Tuesday’s game against Villarreal (Joan Monfort/AP)

“I don’t know how long he will be out,” Valverde told a press conference on Friday, reported by marca.com.

“I hope he will be back soon. He does not have a serious injury.

“We’ll have to wait to see how things go.”

The Catalan giants head to Getafe looking for their first away win in any competition since April.

So far this season they have picked up just one point from three games on their travels, which have been against Athletic Bilbao and promoted sides Osasuna and Granada.

When asked about Barca’s away performances, Valverde said: “I don’t think it affects us, but as the subject is talked about so much…it is best to win as soon as possible to remove that feeling, but what matters to us are the points.”

He added: “I think that tomorrow we have a good opportunity to get a good result away from home.”

Barca returned victorious from their last trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez back in January but the 2-1 win was far from comfortable.

Valverde expects another difficult game on Saturday, saying: “It will be a similar match to last season.

“Getafe are tough and disciplined. They are a team that does well in attack, with many players. We suffered a lot last season to win there. They always tend to give away few chances.”

Getafe currently sit 10th in LaLiga, with only one victory but only one loss so far this season.

Their fourth draw of the campaign came on Wednesday when they battled back from two goals down to hold Valencia 3-3 at the Mestalla.

Getafe may have had a day less to prepare than Barca for Saturday’s encounter but coach Jose Bordalas insists his side are ‘well’.

Getafe have drawn four of their six LaLiga matches this season but beat Trabzonspor in the Europa League earlier this month (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Getafe have drawn four of their six LaLiga matches this season but beat Trabzonspor in the Europa League earlier this month (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“The team is well, we’ve high hopes and have faith we can have a good game and cause our opponents problems,” said Bordalas, who expects a tough challenge against the champions, with or without having to face Messi.

“We all know he’s the best player in the world and he’s a big loss for Barca, for football and our league.

“(But) they are still a great team and they’ve shown that, they are capable of beating anyone. We know it’s going to be a difficult game.”

- Press Association


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Ernesto ValverdeJose BordalasLionel MessiSpanish La LigaBarcelonaGetafeGetafe vs Barcelona

More in this Section

Davy Fitzgerald agrees to fourth season as Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald agrees to fourth season as Wexford manager

Benn wants ‘closure’ after announcing boxing return aged 55Benn wants ‘closure’ after announcing boxing return aged 55

Schmidt's meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn't be caught coldSchmidt's meticulous planning means Ireland shouldn't be caught cold

Press-ganged: The fallout from Scotland's Yokohama nightmare continuesPress-ganged: The fallout from Scotland's Yokohama nightmare continues


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »