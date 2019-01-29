NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Valverde reveals imminent Suarez deal to Arsenal ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 08:03 PM

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has indicated a deal to take Denis Suarez to Arsenal is imminent in the final days of the January transfer window.

Reports in Spain suggest the 25-year-old Suarez, who had a spell at Manchester City before joining Barca in 2013, will join Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

Valverde was asked about the deal in a press conference on Tuesday and wished the midfielder well.

Denis Suarez, left, had a spell at Manchester City earlier in his career (Liam McBurney/PA)

“(The deal) is not official yet, but it was something that all parties wanted and let’s hope it goes well,” he said.

“I do not think there are any more changes with regard to the squad.”

Valverde was speaking ahead of the second leg of Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Sevilla on Wednesday night, a tie in which Barca trail 2-0 from the first leg.

“We have to give everything,” he said. “We are a team that, at certain times, always take a step forward and tomorrow we must.

“We know that in those ties where you are behind, the fans support is fundamental, but the team is the one that engages the supporters and it’s a challenge for everyone.”

Sevilla won the opening leg last week through second-half goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Though they head to the Nou Camp in a strong position, coach Pablo Machin warned there was plenty still left to do.

“We had a good result, but there is still 90 minutes to go and Barcelona are capable of scoring two goals against us,” he said.

“The possibility of extra time is there and I hope we don’t go through that given the extra energy it would take. To avoid that we have to score.

“The tie is open. Ninety-minutes at the Nou Camp will be very long. Anything can happen.”

Machin suggested Marko Rog could be handed an immediate debut, having trained on Tuesday following his loan move from Napoli.

“His medical went well and I think he could play, but we’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “We don’t want to rush him.”

Barcelona fielded a much-changed side in the first leg, without the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but Machin said he was not worrying too much about who might start.

“We are preparing for the game without thinking too much in how it will vary if someone does or does not play,” he said.

“Messi brings the attack together, almost every play goes through him and we have to be prepared for when his killer pass arrives.

“But they are a very competitive team and they are capable of beating any team at any team. Even with Messi injured they won many games, and then they had the historic result against Real Madrid.

“We are playing against the champion of the last four cups, and the leaders and current champions of LaLiga.”

- Press Association


