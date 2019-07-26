News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Vallejo set for season-long Wolves loan deal

Vallejo set for season-long Wolves loan deal
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 12:26 PM

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is having a medical at Wolves ahead of a loan move.

The 22-year-old is close to a season-long switch to Molineux, with a deal likely to be confirmed in the next 24 hours, PA Sport understands.

Vallejo watched Wolves’ 2-0 Europa League win over Crusaders on Thursday and met his new team-mates afterwards.

He will become the club’s third signing of the summer after the loan moves of Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker were made permanent.

Vallejo started his career at Zaragoza before joining Real in 2015, although he was immediately loaned back for the season, and then spent the following campaign on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Over the past two seasons, Vallejo has made 19 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring once. He helped Spain Under-21s win Euro 2019 in June.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said on Wednesday he was confident of adding new faces to his squad. He is keen on AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone and has also been linked with Southampton’s Mario Lemina.

Nuno guided Wolves to victory against Crusaders on Thursday as they made a winning return to Europe after a 39-year exile.

Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre scored in the second qualifying round first leg to give Wolves the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Belfast.

Nuno said: “What’s really special is to be back at Molineux. It’s amazing, it’s fantastic. When it’s in a European competition for the first time in (almost) 40 years, it’s even more special. I’m really proud to be part of this group.

“It was a special night for Molineux, the atmosphere was good, we are back in Europe and we want to improve.

“It (the second goal) makes a difference, no doubt about it, for the second leg.

“We controlled the levels of anxiety because it’s tough, especially at this moment of the season, we want to go fast and solve the problems but it’s difficult because they were organised, so it required a lot of effort.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gerrard to leave nothing to chance against Luxembourg minnows

More on this topic

Premier League signings to watch this seasonPremier League signings to watch this season

5 talking points ahead of the Premier League season5 talking points ahead of the Premier League season

Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?

Foden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester CityFoden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester City

Diogo JotaJesus VallejoNuno Espirito SantoRuben VinagrePremier LeagueWolverhamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Foden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester CityFoden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester City

Wolves make winning return to European competition with victory over CrusadersWolves make winning return to European competition with victory over Crusaders

Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier

Arsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressorsArsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressors


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »