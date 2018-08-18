Home»Sport

Usain Bolt vows to show the world what he is made of at Central Coast Mariners

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 12:28 PM

Usain Bolt insisted his goal of playing professional football was no pipe dream as he arrived in Australia for his training stint with the Central Coast Mariners.

The Jamaican touched down at Sydney International Airport on Saturday ahead of his "indefinite" trial with the A-League side. He will train with the team for the first time on Tuesday.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics last year, said: "This is real. I've told the world that I want to be a footballer and I know what I can do for the Mariners who are giving me the opportunity to show what I'm capable of."

The 31-year-old has already trained with several clubs around the world, including Borussia Dortmund, Stromsgodset in Norway and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Wearing a Mariners scarf as he addressed waiting media at the airport, he was quoted on the Mariners website as saying: "This is a great opportunity for me.

"The Central Coast Mariners have given me a great opportunity and I'm just going to come here and do my best. I always put my best foot forward and I'm going to show the world what I'm made of."

Asked if he was nervous, Bolt added: "Nerves are always going to be there but I'm more excited than anything else."

The Mariners announced earlier this month that Bolt would be training with them, but emphasised the extended trial was not a commitment to a contract.

PA


KEYWORDS

Usain BoltSoccer

Related Articles

Who will step into Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes at Real Madrid?

Lopetegui looks to future as Real Madrid begin LaLiga campaign without Ronaldo

Roy Hodgson keen not to overhype Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Chris Hughton: Brighton have no special plan to shackle Paul Pogba

More in this Section

Team line-ups for All-Ireland hurling final revealed

Cipriani disciplinary hearing sparks row between RFU and Gloucester

5 key talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Deontay Wilder posturing sees US heavyweight trade verbal blows with Tyson Fury


Today's Stories

Kicking the league when it’s down a mug’s game

If Limerick engineer the goal chances, Gillane won’t keep missing

John Kiely takes on the hype at its own game

The victors will be the worthiest All-Ireland champions in history. That’ll be Limerick.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »