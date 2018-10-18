Home»Sport

Usain Bolt turns down Malta deal to continue Australia trial

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 01:02 PM

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has turned down a two-year contract offer from Maltese club Valletta, his agent says.

The 32-year-old Jamaican remains on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners in Australia and scored twice in a friendly win last week.

Ricky Simms, Bolt's agent, told ESPN: "There is a lot of interest in Usain playing football.

"We regularly receive similar approaches. I can confirm Usain does not wish to pursue this opportunity in Malta."

Valletta FC chief executive and managing director Ghasston Slimen told ESPN: "We wish Usain Bolt all the best with his football career.

"The Valletta FC offer is always on the table."


