Usain Bolt offered contract by Central Coast Mariners

Former Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners as his career in a new sport gathers momentum.
The eight-time gold medallist has been on trial with the New South Wales club and scored his first goals in a friendly last weekend.
New Levels @CCMariners pic.twitter.com/loJobRdfKL— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 12, 2018
It now seems he will be given a chance to play his way into contention.
“I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners,” Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms said in a statement to Press Association Sport.
Bolt began a trial with the A-League club in August, following short spells trying out in Germany, Norway and South Africa.
Here it is, @usainbolt, the footballer, scores his maiden Mariners goal. What a moment! Don't think limits! ⚡️ #SWSvCCM #CCMFC 🎥@FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/X7zrqmrYCZ— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018
Coach Mike Mulvey, following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar in the season opener, refused to be drawn on Bolt’s future when asked about it in his post-match press conference.
“We don’t talk about speculation. I don’t know anything about that. It is a few pay-grades above my level,” he said.
Congratulations Usain Bolt on scoring your first two goals!⚡⚽⚽ #Football @usainbolt @CCMariners pic.twitter.com/BHHJaUo7PD— Olympics (@Olympics) October 12, 2018
“I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world. You’re just talking about speculation, I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about and that’s the God’s honest truth.
“You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?”
- Press Association