News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US Women’s equal pay claim thrown out of court

US Women’s equal pay claim thrown out of court
By Press Association
Saturday, May 02, 2020 - 12:20 PM

United States Women’s co-captain Megan Rapinoe has vowed she will never give up the fight for equality after a federal judge threw out their claim for equal pay with their male counterparts.

The 34-year-old, who won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, has been a leading voice in the fight against US Soccer, which suffered a big blow on Friday.

Judge Gary Klausner ruled the pay case did not warrant a trial, though the players’ case for unfair treatment in travel, housing and medical support will go to trial in June.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner, tweeted: “We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY.”

The United States National Women’s Team’s (USNWT) spokesperson Molly Levinson said the team were “shocked” and that they would appeal against the decision.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” she said on Twitter.

“We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them.

“We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us.”

More on this topic

Women at higher risk of poverty compared to menWomen at higher risk of poverty compared to men

'The net result is not more women': Ex TD questions why gender quotas not having desired effect'The net result is not more women': Ex TD questions why gender quotas not having desired effect

Gender equality in business: The work isn’t finished yetGender equality in business: The work isn’t finished yet

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gapBody calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Megan RapinoeTOPIC: Gender Equality

More in this Section

Golf bodies welcome Govt easing of restrictions to allow reopening of courses on May 18Golf bodies welcome Govt easing of restrictions to allow reopening of courses on May 18

Three people test positive for coronavirus at Bundesliga club CologneThree people test positive for coronavirus at Bundesliga club Cologne

GAA in front of limited crowds could resume by end of JulyGAA in front of limited crowds could resume by end of July

'Football without fans is nothing': Cork City chairman expresses reservations about games behind closed doors'Football without fans is nothing': Cork City chairman expresses reservations about games behind closed doors


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan takes a look at an auction world that’s adjusting to the new normal.Antiques: Online sales open new chapter

We’ve all gone back to basics in recent months, and Covid-19 has really exposed how many of us are missing vital life skills — like cooking.Michelle Darmody's food mission: Why we need to teach our kids to cook at school

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »