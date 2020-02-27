News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US striker Kyra Carusa joins Ireland women's squad

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 11:51 AM

American-born striker Kyra Carusa has received international clearance to play for the Republic of Ireland.

The 24-year-old will join the squad this weekend as they begin their build-up to the EURO 2021 qualifiers against Greece in Tallaght on March 5 and away to Montenegro on March 11.

The San Diego native qualifies through her Irish grandparents, Tony Lucey from Cork and Beryl Lucey from Laois.

“I first learned of interest from Ireland when I was about 16 years old,” she told FAI.ie.

At the time, I had no sense of the process of declaring for Irish citizenship. As I played through college, I knew that I wanted to play at the highest national team level. In my graduate year of college, I started the process of attaining Irish citizenship.

Currently in pre-season with Danish side HB Koge, for whom she she claimed a brace in last Tuesday’s win over FC Nordsjaelland, Carusa had previously scored four goals in three games for French club Le Havre.

On the prospect of joining up with the Irish squad, she said: “It is incredibly humbling. Not only to be considered for a call-up but to have the opportunity to represent Ireland on a global stage. It means the world to both my family and I. I am thankful to my grandparents and proud to play for the country my familial roots began in.

“I hope to be able to play for Ireland and help the team establish a dominance in international play like never before. I believe the players are talented enough to do so and it is our time to showcase this.”

Ireland head coach Vera Pauw revealed last week that she is hoping to add two more foreign-based players to her squad.

