Home»Sport

Update: Naby Keita not ruled out for Liverpool's clash with Man City

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 10:48 AM

Update - 10.48am: Naby Keita could be back in the Liverpool team for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City at Anfield.

The midfielder was taken to hospital after suffering a back injury in last night's Champions League defeat to Napoli.

It was feared Keita could be sidelined for three months, but the Reds says that he is fine and that he has not been ruled out of the weekend's clash with City.

Earlier: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital for further examination of a back injury sustained in the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli in Italy.

The Guinea international, on his debut in the competition for the club he joined in the summer, lasted just 19 minutes before going to ground on the pitch and eventually being taken off on the medical cart.

Press Association Sport understands Keita was subsequently transported to a local hospital as a precaution after complaining of severe pain.

The team have an overnight stay in Naples so Keita’s condition will be assessed again in the morning.

There is no indication yet whether the injury will rule him out of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Manchester City.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UEFA Champions LeagueLiverpoolSportSoccer

Related Articles

Reds must be ready for Manchester City test, warns Jurgen Klopp

Defeat in Naples not the present Jurgen Klopp wanted

Lorenzo Insigne grabs late winner to down Liverpool

Liverpool fan treated for injuries after incident in Naples

More in this Section

Manchester United considering general-neutral toilets at Old Trafford

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Lionel Messi brace leads Barcelona to victory over Tottenham

Vincent Kompany calls for Manchester City to be ‘clinical’ against Liverpool


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »