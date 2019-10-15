News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Update: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier to go ahead as pitch passes inspection

Update: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier to go ahead as pitch passes inspection
Pictures: Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 06:09 PM

Update: The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland will go ahead after the referee carried out a pitch inspection at the Stade Geneve.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, with Ireland seeking a win to guarantee their place in Euro 2020.

Earlier: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier in doubt as pitch inspection set to take place

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland is in doubt as a pitch inspection is due to be carried out at the Stade Geneve.

There were reports from Geneva of heavy rainfall in the lead up to kick-off and pictures from the ground show surface water on the pitch

Update: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier to go ahead as pitch passes inspection

Update: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier to go ahead as pitch passes inspection

Should the game be called off, the sides will meet tomorrow.

More to follow...

More on this topic

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first startIreland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse

Northern Ireland may have to repeat Prague performance in play-offs – O’NeillNorthern Ireland may have to repeat Prague performance in play-offs – O’Neill

Robert Snodgrass retires from international duty with ScotlandRobert Snodgrass retires from international duty with Scotland


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: European Championship Qualifiers

More in this Section

Moves under way to take action against Bulgarian racismMoves under way to take action against Bulgarian racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Southgate proud as England make more than one statementSouthgate proud as England make more than one statement

World Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaperWorld Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaper


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »