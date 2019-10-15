Update: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier to go ahead as pitch passes inspection

Update: The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland will go ahead after the referee carried out a pitch inspection at the Stade Geneve.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, with Ireland seeking a win to guarantee their place in Euro 2020.

GAME ON | #SUIIRL 🇨🇭🇮🇪 Following a pitch inspection, the referee has given the game the go-ahead#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/91DaFynBpN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 15, 2019

Earlier: Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier in doubt as pitch inspection set to take place

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland is in doubt as a pitch inspection is due to be carried out at the Stade Geneve.

There were reports from Geneva of heavy rainfall in the lead up to kick-off and pictures from the ground show surface water on the pitch

There will be a pitch inspection at the Stade Geneve shortly. If the pitch is deemed unplayable the match may be played tomorrow according to Uefa 2020 regulations. @RTEsoccer @FAIreland #SUIIRL — Tony O'Donoghue (@Corktod) October 15, 2019

Should the game be called off, the sides will meet tomorrow.

More to follow...