Update: FAI responds to Minister Ross saying it 'notes the Minister’s ongoing concern'

Update: The FAI Board has said they remain fully committed to governance reform.

They have been responding to Sports Minister Shane Ross, who said that Donal Conway should stand aside as FAI President.

Conway was this week nominated unopposed by AGM members to retain the role he has held since August of last year.

Tonight's FAI statement says their elections for President and Vice President are following directions set by Sport Ireland and the Independent Governance Review Group.

The FAI Board said they will consider Minister Ross' letter at its next meeting.

The FAI Board said: "The FAI notes the Minister’s ongoing interest in and concern for the game of Association Football and shares the Minister’s desire to improve governance all across the Association."

Earlier: Minister Ross calls on FAI president to withdraw nomination for re-election

The Sports Minister has asked the man nominated to be the next FAI president to stand down.

Shane Ross says Donal Conway should withdraw his name "in the best interests of football".

Yesterday, it was revealed Mr Conway has been nominated unopposed by AGM members to continue as FAI president.

Last month, he said he wanted to remain in the role as part of an interim solution recommended by the Governance Review Group report into the FAI's structures.

But Minister Ross has today written to him to ask him to stand down.

He says that in April, it was stated the board of the FAI would step down to allow for a new board to be constituted in the best interests of Irish football.

Minister Ross says that, contrary to that commitment, Mr Conway has now been effectively re-elected.

He asks him to withdraw his nomination for re-election at the forthcoming AGM on July 27.

Minister Ross claims this is necessary "to allow for new leadership, with credible reform credentials, in the best interests of football".