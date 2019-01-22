Update: Cardiff 'shocked and distressed' at news that Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Update: Cardiff's executive director Ken Choo has expressed his shock and distress at hearing the plane carrying new striker Emiliano Sala has gone missing over the English Channel.

Sala, 28, was on his way back to Wales after saying goodbye to his Nantes team-mates on Monday night when contact was lost with the aircraft.

Choo said in a statement: "We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team.

"Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation."

Choo added: "We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire club with Emiliano and the pilot.

"All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time.

"We continue to pray for positive news."

Sala had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Welsh club after scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals in 19 appearances this season.

Choo described Sala as a "great person" and revealed he had been "so happy" to sign for Cardiff.

He said in an in-house TV interview: "You could see from his face he is so, so happy to be here and ready to start.

"Words cannot describe the look on his face when he met us, we walked him around the ground, he was absolutely ready to give it a go.

"We really feel sad to hear of this news because we met such a great person."

Earlier: Aviation authority confirms Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Cardiff City's Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey, France's civil aviation authority has said.

The French civil aviation authority said Sala was aboard a light aircraft that disappeared from radar en route from Nantes to Cardiff.

Rescue teams were scrambled to waters north of Guernsey after the light aircraft carrying two people vanished, Guernsey Police said.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo gets suspended sentence for tax fraud

Searches of the area resumed this morning, with authorities saying the missing plane had yet to be found.

A major search and rescue operation was triggered involving both St Peter Port and Alderney lifeboats and the Air Search 1 and two HM Coastguard helicopters.

Earlier: Fears growing that Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Cardiff’s record signing Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French media have reported.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker completed a move to the Premier League club over the weekend but had returned to France, where he had been playing for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

French media, quoting police sources, said Sala was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff. (PA Graphics)

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told the Mirror: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

“We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

Sala had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Welsh club after scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals in 19 appearances this season.

Guernsey Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the search had resumed at 8am but that there was still no trace of the plane.

It read: “Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning. No trace has currently been found.

Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning. No trace has currently been found It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people More info when available— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

“It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people. More info when available.”

- Press Association