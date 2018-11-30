Update: Ballybrack avoids expulsion from Leinster Senior League for falsely reporting player's death

Update - 2.02pm: Ballybrack FC has been sanctioned but will not be kicked out of the league for faking the death of one of its players.

The Dublin club claimed Fernando La Fuente died in a car crash to get a match postponed.

The Leinster Senior League says Ballybrack and the individual involved brought the game into disrepute.

The club has been sanctioned but has not been kicked out of the league.

The league issued a statement, saying:

The executive committee of the Leinster Senior League met with officials from Ballybrack FC on Thursday night to discuss the club's failure to fulfil a fixture at senior level.

The League would like to state that events of the past week should not be attributed to or connected to Ballybrack FC schoolboy teams, which are run by a separate committee.

In the meeting, Ballybrack FC were open and transparent regarding an error made by a volunteer who no longer works with the club, after he was removed from the senior team committee last Tuesday.

Ballybrack FC officials admitted to not grasping the full impact of the incident, where they failed to fulfil a fixture against Arklow Town FC, and they apologised for their part in that.

Ballybrack FC will accept all sanctions handed down by the League and have thanked Arklow Town for their support throughout this process.

The League have ruled that sanctions - which match FAI Rules - have been imposed on Ballybrack FC for failing to fulfil the fixture. The club has been sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute, and the individual involved is also sanctioned for bringing the game into disrepute.

All correspondences between the League and the club will remain private, but the League can confirm that Ballybrack FC were not removed from the league altogether.

The League would like to appeal to the media and the general public to respect the privacy of the former club volunteer involved in the incident, who made an error that they have privately apologised for.

The League will not be making any further public comment on this issue."

Earlier: FAI to issue statement on club's false reporting of Ballybrack player's death

The Leinster Senior League met last night to discuss what punishment Ballybrack FC should face after they faked a players death.

The Dublin football club falsely claimed that Fernando Nuno La Fuente had died in a car crash last week, in order to get a match postponed.

Chairman of the league David Moran has said that they expect the FAI to issue a statement on the matter today.

Mr La Fuente has said he found out he had been killed off when he received a phone call from his boss to check that he was okay.

- Digital Desk