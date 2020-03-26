News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Unnamed Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 04:23 PM

An unnamed Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus but is “OK”, according to chief executive Paul Barber.

Albion’s squad are on a break from full-time training and working on their fitness at home due to the global pandemic.

Three Seagulls players underwent tests after showing symptoms of Covid-19, with one returning positive.

Barber, who was unwilling to name the individual, said: “We’ve had three players tested, one has tested positive.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber revealed the news (Gareth Fuller/PA)
“We’re not testing them routinely, we’re only testing them when symptoms emerge.

“But the one that tested positive was just today, so that’s unfortunate but he’s OK and he’s obviously getting the care that he needs at the moment.”

Brighton on Thursday became the first club to host a press conference by video link, with manager Graham Potter joining Barber to answer questions.

Potter, who has remained in regular contact with his players, revealed his wife was last week suffering from “flu-like” symptoms but has since recovered.

Brighton, managed by Graham Potter, sit 15th in the Premier League table (/PA)
“She’s good now, no problems. We’re as isolated as you can be. We’re out in the garden – that’s our bit of excitement,” he said.

Albion were 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone when football was suspended earlier this month.

Asked how he has been spending his days, Potter replied: “I’ve been speaking to all the players one to one, making sure they’re OK.

“And then looking at viewing some games and bouncing around some ideas to be ready for when we’re going to start.”

