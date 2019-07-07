News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
United States wrap up another Women’s World Cup

Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 06:05 PM

The United States won the Women’s World Cup for a fourth time, beating Holland 2-0 in Lyon.

After being thwarted by a series of excellent Sari Van Veenendaal saves in the first half, the US took the lead in the 61st minute when Megan Rapinoe coolly converted a penalty awarded via VAR.

Rose Lavelle doubled the lead eight minutes later as the holders made sure of a successful defence of the title.

They become the second team to win the competition twice in a row, matching the feat of 2003 and 2007 champions Germany.

Both US successes have been achieved under the management of Jill Ellis.

Rapinoe’s spot-kick saw her finish alongside team-mate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s joint top-scorer with six goals.

- Press Association

