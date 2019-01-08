NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

United hopeful about Pogba fitness as Spurs clash looms

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic about Paul Pogba’s fitness ahead of Manchester United’s crunch Premier League fixture at Tottenham on Sunday.

Solskjaer has won all five of his fixtures since taking the reins on an interim basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month, but the trip to Wembley to face Spurs will be the Norwegian’s first acid test.

He was unable to call upon Pogba in the 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Reading on Saturday because of a knock the Frenchman sustained in a challenge with Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey last week.

He initially stayed in Manchester for treatment at the weekend before linking up with his United team-mates at their warm-weather training camp in Dubai on Monday.

The World Cup winner was pictured taking part in a training session on Tuesday and Solskjaer gave a positive update on the player.

He said in quotes on United’s official website: “Paul has had his knock and has had a few days of treatment back home.

“Hopefully, we can get Paul on his feet during this week.”

Solskjaer faces a shortage of options in defence this weekend, with Marcos Rojo set to be sidelined for longer than anticipated.

The Argentinian was sent home to continue his recovery in Manchester, which is a blow for Solskjaer as Eric Bailly is suspended for the Tottenham trip while Chris Smalling has a sore foot.

Solskjaer added: “Marcos has gone back home because his injury is taking a bit longer than we thought.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Real Madrid turn attention to Copa del Rey after stuttering start to 2019

WNT head coach Colin Bell names 20-player squad for Belgium friendly

Clough urges Burton to savour experience as they chase Man City upset

Gloves are off as Premier League is living up to the hype

More in this Section

Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal the pick of FA Cup fourth-round draw

Mauricio Pochettino wants to finish his career at Tottenham

Plenty of changes made by Premier League clubs in FA Cup third round

Liverpool hunted out of FA Cup by Wolves


Lifestyle

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »