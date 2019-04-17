NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
United coach Butt bailed over alleged assault

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 10:09 AM

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Butt, 44, was held by police following reports on Tuesday that a woman had been assaulted at an address in Hale, Greater Manchester.

The married ex-midfielder, who is head of coaching at the Manchester United youth academy, was later released pending further inquiries.

Manchester United’s head of youth academy Nicky Butt (Martin Rickett/PA)

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 2pm on Tuesday 16 April 2019 to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale.

“The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment.

“A 44–year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1086 of 16/04/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Butt won a string of Premier League titles in his playing career at Old Trafford and also played in the club’s dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Uefa Champions League final.

Manchester United were knocked out of this year’s Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night in a 3-0 second leg away defeat to Barcelona.

- Press Association

