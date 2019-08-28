News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

United and Inter ‘agree’ loan deal for Sanchez

United and Inter ‘agree’ loan deal for Sanchez
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 06:46 AM

Manchester United have agreed a deal to loan Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan for the rest of the season, the PA news agency understands.

The 10-month deal does not include an option to buy, with United retaining control of the 30-year-old who still has almost three years left on his contract.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction, but has so far failed to shine at Old Trafford.

Alexis Sanchez has not hit the heights at Old Trafford (PA)
Alexis Sanchez has not hit the heights at Old Trafford (PA)

The Chile international, who managed almost a goal every other game during his three and a half years with the Gunners, has managed just five strikes in 45 appearances for United.

As United’s highest-paid player, his poor performances reportedly led to problems for the club as they negotiated contracts with other players in the squad, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to see him move on this summer.

That is despite a lack of experienced cover in the squad, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and teenagers Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong the only forwards in United’s senior squad.

Romelu Lukaku has already joined Inter (PA)
Romelu Lukaku has already joined Inter (PA)

United have already allowed one forward to join Inter, with Sanchez to be reunited with Romelu Lukaku in Italy.

Further departures could yet follow before the European transfer window closes, with Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo among the fringe players to have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Though United opened the season with a hugely encouraging 4-0 win over Chelsea, they were then held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves before Saturday’s disappointing home reverse to Palace, who had not previously won at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Heartbreak for Bury as club are expelled by EFL

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Five things we learned from Liverpool's win against ArsenalFive things we learned from Liverpool's win against Arsenal

Bruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at TottenhamBruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at Tottenham

Nuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against BurnleyNuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against Burnley

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finalsTwo Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Ex-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvationEx-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvation

Bolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadlineBolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadline

Qualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US OpenQualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US Open


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Do you hanker after the perfect lawn? Peter Dowdall has advice on maintaining healthy green areasCut to the chase if you want a perfect lawn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »