Under-23s boss Ricky Sbragia leaves Manchester United

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 04:40 PM

Manchester United Under-23s boss Ricky Sbragia has left the club, Press Association Sport understands.

Having previously had a spell in charge of the second string, the Scot returned to the club in 2017 to lead the Under-23s.

United were relegated from the top tier of Premier League 2 in 2017-18 and last season finished sixth in the 12-team second division.

Press Association Sport understands that Sbragia has now left the club by mutual consent, with head of academy Nicky Butt to focus on the youth system’s structure as United move forwards.

United’s former second-string boss Warren Joyce is available after leaving A-League side Melbourne City earlier this month.

- Press Association

