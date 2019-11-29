News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Unai Emery’s record at Arsenal compared to the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 12:02 PM

Unai Emery was ousted from his role as Arsenal’s head coach on Friday morning after only 18 months in the job.

Spaniard Emery was left with big boots to fill when replacing Arsene Wenger, the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club’s history.

Emery was sacked after 78 games across all competitions and the PA news agency looks at how his record compares to that of Wenger over his final 78 matches at the helm.

Emery was in charge for 51 Premier League matches, and chalked up 25 wins, with 13 draws and 13 losses.

Wenger’s matches-won record over his final 51 league games is marginally better, with the Gunners claiming 27 victories. They lost four more matches than Emery (17) and only drew seven.

Emery and Wenger collected the exact same number of points over those 51 league  games – 88.

Emery has overseen 78 matches across all competitions, winning 43, drawing 16 and losing 19.

This is an improvement on Wenger’s fortunes over the final 78 games of his reign, as the Frenchman led the team to two fewer victories and four more losses.

Wenger delivered three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups over the course of his Arsenal tenure.

