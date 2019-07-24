News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:21 AM

Laurent Koscielny appears to be on his way out of Arsenal after manager Unai Emery suggested he plays no part in his plans for the new season.

The France defender opted out of the Gunners’ pre-season tour of the United States, according to Emery – who stated he will instead work with “players that want to be here”.

“I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us,” Emery told arsenal.com after a penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid in a pre-season clash in Washington.

Unai Emery had some strong words for last season’s club captain (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery had some strong words for last season’s club captain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

“He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

“Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here.”

Koscielny, 33, signed from Lorient in 2010 and has since played over 350 games for Arsenal, scoring 27 goals and being named club captain last season.

He has been linked with several clubs back home in France, with Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa confirming an interest but Rennes president Olivier Letang insisting his club have not been in contact since a tentative enquiry in early June.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink drivingGarda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of yearOne person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year

Varadkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstopVaradkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstop

One apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers sayOne apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers say

Laurent KoscielnyUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenal

More in this Section

Cork U20 boss Denis Ring describes Tipp loss as 'gut-wrenching'Cork U20 boss Denis Ring describes Tipp loss as 'gut-wrenching'

Tipp manager Cahill delighted last chance to win U20 clash against Cork fell to MorrisTipp manager Cahill delighted last chance to win U20 clash against Cork fell to Morris

Thrilling final threw up a host of important questionsThrilling final threw up a host of important questions

It’s magical when young players play with freedom of expressionIt’s magical when young players play with freedom of expression


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »