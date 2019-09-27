News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Unai Emery challenges new captain Granit Xhaka to get Arsenal fans onside

By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 05:42 PM

Unai Emery has called on Granit Xhaka to “stand up” and change the opinion of the majority of Arsenal fans after he was chosen by his team-mates to be the club’s new captain.

The Gunners head coach held a blind vote among his squad to decide on his new skipper, with Xhaka winning the vote having worn the armband in six of the first eight games of the campaign.

Emery had a leadership group of five players last year but three of those – Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey – departed over the course of the summer.

The Spaniard revealed that, for this season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil will be his other captains, in order, should Xhaka not play.

“First, he is mature and he has experience and we are living all the time under pressure, under criticism as coaches, as players, as a club,” Emery said of his new captain.

“The most important thing is to stand up in each moment, go ahead and show his quality, with his behaviour, with his commitment and in the dressing room the players voted for him as the first.”

Xhaka, who turned 27 on Friday, was jeered by sections of the Emirates Stadium as he was substituted in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Emery believes Xhaka can change the opinion of the Arsenal fanbase with strong performances as captain (Steven Paston/PA)
But Emery, who defended Xhaka following that incident, believes the high regard in which he is held among his team-mates can be replicated among the fanbase.

“I spoke with him and we want to change that opinion outside because that respect that he has inside, is very, very important,” he added.

“And also show outside, keep moving ahead, playing, improving, your behaviour, commitment and each match for him, for me, for everybody, is a very good opportunity to show our capacity.

“I trust and believe in him and he is a good man, a good professional and a good player. Sometimes he has made a mistake, yes, but the most important thing is to analyse, to learn and to correct that in the future.

“His challenge, and our challenge, is to change that opinion and above all, show personality and improve in each match and give us his help every time. The first match is on Monday at Manchester United.”

Emery could potentially have a new-look back-four for the trip to Old Trafford, given his side have kept one clean sheet in the Premier League since mid-April.

Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin returned from long-term knee injuries in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, while summer signing Kieran Tierney made his debut following a groin complaint.

Holding scored on his Arsenal return against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup (Steven Paston/PA)
“It was amazing to see the people’s reaction to Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin, who played his first 15 minutes,” Emery said of his fit-again defenders.

“It was a great moment. We can be a better competitive team with them. For us having every player available is the perfect moment.

“Now we have two injuries with Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and Emile Smith Rowe (concussion), and hopefully in a few weeks he can be training with the possibility to play.”

- Press Association


