News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Unai Emery admits ‘I can do better’ as Arsenal salvage draw against Southampton

Unai Emery admits ‘I can do better’ as Arsenal salvage draw against Southampton
By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery admits it is up to him to get more out of his players after a stoppage-time Alexandre Lacazette goal salvaged a draw at home to struggling Southampton.

The Gunners looked on course for a damaging defeat when James Ward-Prowse finished from close range after seeing his penalty saved by Bernd Leno – only for Lacazette to stab home deep into added time to secure a 2-2 draw.

Southampton had already held the lead through Danny Ings before Lacazette levelled in the first half, the Frenchman’s double his first goals for the club since September 1.

Although they battled back to earn a share of the spoils, it did little to appease the supporters who have now seen their side win just two of their last 11 Premier League games.

Saints should have been out of sight after creating more chances as Arsenal went in search of their late equaliser, substitute Moussa Djenepo seeing a shot cleared off the line before missing another fine opportunity.

Emery was publicly backed by the Arsenal hierarchy at the start of the international break but the pressure will continue to grow following another frustrating 90 minutes, after which he conceded the challenge to improve lies with him.

“The club are supporting me every day and also I have a responsibility,” he said.

I know I can do better, I can take more performances with the players and I’m going to try to do that. Now my job is to analyse, to try to move on with confidence with the players.

“It’s difficult but we need to move on in the next days. After analysing that match we are going to play at home again on Thursday, prepare as well as possible.

“We know, and I know, that we need to connect with our supporters.”

Lacazette hardly celebrated a late goal which would usually be greeted with jubilation by a team rescuing a result at the death.

But Emery said the subdued reaction only proves that the players knew that a share of the spoils was still not good enough.

“That’s an example of how they felt,” he added. “They felt the point was not enough. Our performance, individually and collectively, was about achieving the victory.

“We are frustrated and we understand the supporters as well. We lost an opportunity to connect with our supporters because they helped us.

“We drew at the last moment but it’s not enough. Really, we can be disappointed and the fans also, and me, with the result.”

READ MORE

Arsenal steal point against Saints with late Lacazette strike

While Emery professed his disappointment at taking a point, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl felt the visitors did enough to leave with all three.

Saints remain without a Premier League win since September 14 after conceding so late, but Hasenhuttl was pleased with the display.

“You are thinking we can win this game with three, four or five goals but we didn’t,” he said.

“After the 70th minute only we played. We tried to score, we tried to create chances. It was a fantastic performance.

“They didn’t have so many chances in the last 20 minutes. We had much more. In that moment you must win the game.”

More on this topic

De Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea winDe Bruyne and Mahrez on target as Man City strike back for Chelsea win

‘No problem that we were not brilliant’ – Klopp happy with win at Palace‘No problem that we were not brilliant’ – Klopp happy with win at Palace

Mourinho hails winning return to ‘natural habitat’ as Tottenham edge West HamMourinho hails winning return to ‘natural habitat’ as Tottenham edge West Ham

Arsenal steal point against Saints with late Lacazette strikeArsenal steal point against Saints with late Lacazette strike

soccerfootballPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Ulster claim another big French scalpUlster claim another big French scalp

Mike Riley – VAR one of most exciting things to happen in footballMike Riley – VAR one of most exciting things to happen in football

Crafty McCarty claims first Elite beltCrafty McCarty claims first Elite belt

Delighted Dan Evans sends Britain into Davis Cup semi-finalsDelighted Dan Evans sends Britain into Davis Cup semi-finals


Lifestyle

Lisa Tonge Owner, Green Dot Design Shop.Design Life: An ethical focus inspires my work

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

Darina’s mission is to teach her students that great food is made with produce that has been prepared simply, and with respect.Simply Delicious: Darina Allen's essential Ballymaloe recipes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »