Unai Emery adamant Mesut Ozil’s future remains with Arsenal

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Arsenal manager Unai Emery insists Mesut Ozil will still be at the club after the European transfer window shuts.

Ozil has yet to feature for the Gunners this season due to safety concerns and then an illness, which kept him out of last week’s defeat at Liverpool, and there has been speculation over his future.

But Emery insists the German, who has been declared available for Sunday’s north London derby, will still be an Arsenal player after Monday night’s continental deadline.

Mesut Ozil, right, has yet to play for Arsenal this season (Yui Mok/PA)
“We are not speaking about the possibility for Mesut to leave,” he said.

“We finished here our transfer window and in Europe it is going to finish on Monday.

“We cannot sign another player but we have some players who have a possibility to leave in the four days before the transfer window closes.

“The club is working, some players know the situation and my focus and the team’s focus is to prepare for the match on Sunday and exclusively on Sunday.”

Not only will Ozil still be at the Emirates next week, he could also be involved against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

“This week he is training well, he is progressing physically and he is training and doing normal work with us.

“He is going to be closer to us and he will be available on Sunday. It is good news.”

One of those players who could leave is Nacho Monreal, who is reportedly set to join Real Sociedad, and Emery hinted it could happen.

He curtly said: “Yes, there is a possibility.”

Arsenal take on Spurs at the Emirates looking for a repeat of a 4-2 Premier League win last December and will be hoping to capitalise against a team who have not started the season particularly well.

It is a blockbusting early-season game and one that Emery says the whole world will be watching.

Arsenal won 4-2 in the corresponding fixture last season (Nick Potts/PA)
“For us to play matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, the two Champions League finalists is amazing, and it is the best test,” he said.

“Every time is a good moment to play against them and on Sunday with our supporters, it is the best moment to play and enjoy with our supporters.

“On Sunday, that match is the best football match in the world for all football supporters.”

There was some positive injury news as Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and new signing Kieran Tierney should all be available after the international break.

On Holding, Emery said: “He is training with us, he played with the Under-23s but he is not 100 per cent to play with us on Sunday.

“We are playing him with the Under-23s and training with us and each day we are testing his performances.

“Each day he is getting better, he can play but not with the intensity we need for Sunday.”

Rob Holding looks set to return to the first-team fold after the international break (Nick Potts/PA)
And the Spaniard says Bellerin and Holding will get closer attention during the forthcoming international break.

“We have to be calm but also we have to be demanding with their recovery, because we need them,” Emery said.

“That international break is going to give us two weeks to test them better than before, because now my focus with the team is the players that will be available on Sunday and to prepare with them.

“After that match, we will test different players and how they can be closer to us, to the team, to start playing with us.”

- Press Association

