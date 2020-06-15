Umbro apologise for Linfield jersey likened to UVF flag

Club captain Jamie Mulgrew models Linfield's 2020/21 away jersey. Photo: linfieldfc.com

Sportswear manufacturer Umbro has apologised and distanced themselves from Linfield's new away jersey.

The kingpins of Northern Irish football defended their new kit after it drew comparisons to the flag of loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Linfield said, on Friday, "any similarity / likeness / resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional".

Linfields new away kit is about as subtle as a chainsaw 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfBLcV0IKG — Stephen Todd (@UbuntuLad) June 10, 2020

Linfield says they will not be dropping the jersey for the 2020/21 season.

"This club prides itself on being inclusive, open to all, and representative of all," they continued. "Linfield FC is totally opposed to all forms of bigotry, prejudice, violence, and discrimination."

Umbro, who designed the kit under direction from Linfield, now say they will not promote the jersey on any of their social media channels.

“At Umbro, we believe in the unifying and democratic power of football. This is why we are opposed to all forms of discrimination, discriminatory behaviour, and violence.

“Kit designs are a collaborative process and this kit was based purely on guidance from the club. We apologise unreservedly for any offence we have unintentionally been party to.

“Furthermore there will be no promotion of this product on any Umbro channels.”