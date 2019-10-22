News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

UEFA waiting on report to see how banned Red Star Belgrade fans got into Spurs game

UEFA waiting on report to see how banned Red Star Belgrade fans got into Spurs game
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 09:43 PM

UEFA will wait for a report from their delegate before deciding whether to investigate how Red Star Belgrade fans got into their Champions League game at Tottenham.

The governing body banned Red Star’s fans from attending the Group B game after being found guilty of racism in a qualifying game in Finland in July.

But around 200 supporters made it into the ground and congregated in the North Stand, making themselves heard with chanting before being segregated from home fans by stewards.

The ban on away fans impacted Tottenham’s ability to sell more tickets as they were not allowed to put any on general sale.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Monday, Red Star coach Vladan Milojevic said he was upset his side would not have any supporters inside the stadium.

Milojevic insisted he condemns racism, but expressed a desire to see some away fans in attendance.

“This is the 21st century, it is distasteful to talk about this issue,” he said. “I absolutely condemn any racist behaviour.

“On the other hand I would love to see our supporters here tomorrow, they really do help us, we feel better when they are around.

“I am a man of sport and I simply don’t really talk about this, but if you are asking me if I condemn this sort of behaviour, I absolutely do.”

More on this topic

Son and Kane bag braces as five-star Spurs bludgeon BelgradeSon and Kane bag braces as five-star Spurs bludgeon Belgrade

Raheem Sterling scores hat-trick as Manchester City hammer AtalantaRaheem Sterling scores hat-trick as Manchester City hammer Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to improve away record in Champions LeagueJurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to improve away record in Champions League

Troy Parrott scores four goals for Tottenham in UEFA Youth LeagueTroy Parrott scores four goals for Tottenham in UEFA Youth League


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

UEFA Champions LeagueRed Star BelgradeTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Amnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World CupAmnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World Cup

FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injuryMohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injury

FAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigationFAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigation


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »