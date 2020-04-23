News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UEFA urges member countries to explore all options to complete seasons

By Press Association
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 03:03 PM

UEFA says its member national associations must follow “objective, transparent and non-discriminatory” principles to decide which clubs should compete in the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League if they cannot finish their seasons.

It stressed that competitions proposing to terminate early must provide “legitimate” grounds to do so.

UEFA defines those legimate grounds as an official order from government or other authority prohibiting sporting events, or an inability to play on due to insurmountable economic problems and where to do so would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the competition concerned.

UEFA still recommends its national members aim to complete the 2019-20 season if at all possible.

A fixtures working group is looking at two scenarios – in the first the European club competitions would run in parallel with domestic action, as they do in normal circumstances, or in the second domestic matches would be completed before continental competition restarts in August.

