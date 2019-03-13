NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UEFA to look into Neymar’s social media comments in wake of United defeat

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Uefa has launched an investigation into Neymar’s angry comments about the penalty awarded to Manchester United in their Champions League victory over Paris St Germain.

A spot-kick scored by Marcus Rashford in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time secured a 3-1 away victory for United, who progressed on away goals to the quarter-finals at PSG’s expense.

The penalty was awarded by VAR after Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but Neymar was adamant the spot-kick should not have been given.

Marcus Rashford’s last -gasp penalty sent Manchester United into the quarter-finals of the Champions League (John Walton/PA)

In a social media post, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs through injury, wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

“There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!”

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, European football’s governing body said it had “appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct an investigation” into Neymar’s comments.

- Press Association

Champions LeagueManchester UnitedNeymarUefa

