UEFA to introduce VAR in next season's Champions League

Friday, August 31, 2018 - 11:07 AM

UEFA plan to use video assistant referees in the Champions League next season.

VAR was implemented reasonably successfully during the World Cup and is in the process of advanced testing in English football, where it is used in selected FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures.

Premier League clubs voted to delay implementation but it could be used in the top-flight next season, when UEFA intend to roll it out in the Champions League.

European football's governing body plan to use it from the 2019-20 play-off rounds onwards - as well as the UEFA Super Cup - with the Europa League following suit a season later.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "For me, VAR is not completely clear, but we also know that there's no way back anymore.

"Technology will come sooner or later. The plan, for now, is to use it from the next season.

"This is the plan but of course I am not an expert.

"But it is not so easy because we have to choose the provider, It's not easy to organise a competition across the continent with all the referees so we have some issues."

Ceferin did not rule out VAR being used in this season's Champions League final but said "for now it doesn't look like it will happen".


