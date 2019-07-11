News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UEFA report huge demand for Euro 2020 tickets

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Ahead of the closing tomorrow of the tournament’s first ticket application window, UEFA are urging fans to apply now to be in with what they describe as “their best chance” of attending games at the Euro 2020 finals.

Dublin, with four matches, is one of 12 cities which will host the finals of the expanded competition.

Half of the three million tickets available for the tournament went on sale on June 12 , with 14 million requests to date setting a record level for the competition.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Philippe Margraff, Head of Revenue Operations at UEFA, said: “It’s clear that the demand has been very strong. The tournament has been very well welcomed by fans. We are significantly ahead of Euro 2016: that’s the case as well for Dublin where there is a very strong demand.”

As the initial ticket sales phase comes to close, at 1pm Irish time tomorrow, UEFA say that if fans apply for the higher-priced category 1 or category 2 tickets, they will increase their chances of securing tickets at most venues. Fans do not pay for tickets when they make their applications. Rather, successful applicants will be notified by email, and will then be given a specified period (approximately ten days) to pay for their tickets.

Tickets for all venues will be allocated by what UEFA call a “random, fair ballot” which will be conducted at the end of this month. Fans will know the outcome of their applications by mid-August 2019 at the latest.

The next opportunity to apply for tickets will be in December, after the finals draw, when tickets will be made available through the participating national associations.

See euro2020.com/tickets for full details.

