UEFA opens investigation into Man City over potential Financial Fair Play breach

UEFA has opened an investigation into potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations by Manchester City, the European governing body has announced.

The probe has been launched following a series of allegations made by media outlets, including German magazine Der Spiegel.

A UEFA statement said: “The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

“The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.“UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

- Press Association