UEFA not thinking about amending Champions League qualification

UEFA has insisted it is not thinking about amending any qualification for the Champions League.

The body is monitoring the situation, with the coronavirus pandemic having stopped football across the world.

A statement read: “UEFA has never considered depriving domestic champions of their genuine right to try to achieve qualification through on-pitch performance for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

“UEFA wishes to clarify that it is currently simply monitoring the evolution of the situation and any potential impact on the format of qualifying rounds for next year’s club competitions.

“To date, no specific options have been developed for the format of qualification for European club competitions.”