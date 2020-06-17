News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

UEFA: Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League with modified format

UEFA: Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League with modified format
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 03:07 PM

UEFA has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon.

The eight teams remaining in the competition will take part in a straight knockout tournament between August 12 and 23.

The four remaining last 16 second leg matches, including Manchester City versus Real Madrid, will take place on August 7 and 8.

UEFA is yet to determine whether those matches will take place at the respective host stadiums, or in Portugal.

In addition, the culmination of this season’s Europa League from the last eight onwards will take place across four venues in Germany between August 10 and 21.

UEFA confirmed that all 12 original host cities will stage matches in the delayed Euro 2020 finals, which will start on June 11 next year.

I am confident that we will not have to endure the fans’ absence for long and that they will be allowed into stadiums sooner rather than later

The outstanding play-off matches will be staged on October 8 and November 12 respectively.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “I am delighted that we are able to resume almost all of our competitions. I am confident that we will not have to endure the fans’ absence for long and that they will be allowed into stadiums sooner rather than later.

“UEFA took a bold decision when it decided to postpone EURO 2020.  But in doing so, we created the space which has allowed domestic club competitions across the continent to resume, where possible, and play to a conclusion.

Aleksander Ceferin has not ruled out allowing fans to attend the closing stages of the Champions League (Niall Carson/PA)
Aleksander Ceferin has not ruled out allowing fans to attend the closing stages of the Champions League (Niall Carson/PA)

“While the game has suffered huge difficulties as a result of the pandemic, those blows would have landed much harder if we had not shown leadership in those early days.”

Ceferin said UEFA would decide by mid-July whether fans could be present at the respective Champions League and Europa League tournaments.

He said: “If I would answer today, we don’t think we could have spectators at the Champions League or Europa League finals, but things are changing rapidly.

“We will assess the situation at the beginning of July and we will see what the situation will be. It would be incompetent from us if we were to decide in advance about the situation.”

More on this topic

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia fixed for October 8Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia fixed for October 8

Moment in Time: Busby's Man United lose to Bohemians, but win over Irish hearts and mindsMoment in Time: Busby's Man United lose to Bohemians, but win over Irish hearts and minds

Pep Guardiola preaches caution ahead of Project RestartPep Guardiola preaches caution ahead of Project Restart

So how will the Premier League's 'new normal’ be for you?So how will the Premier League's 'new normal’ be for you?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Champions LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

UL to host postponed basketball European Championship in 2021UL to host postponed basketball European Championship in 2021

Raheem Sterling says black people ‘tired’ and calls for action against racismRaheem Sterling says black people ‘tired’ and calls for action against racism

Fans will use crowd noise on TV to make Premier League games more ‘compelling’Fans will use crowd noise on TV to make Premier League games more ‘compelling’

Willie Thorne placed into induced coma in Spanish hospitalWillie Thorne placed into induced coma in Spanish hospital


Lifestyle

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »